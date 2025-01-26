Vijayasai Reddy’s Rajya Sabha resignation accepted

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy quit politics as announced on Friday.

The MP submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, and it was accepted. He will submit his resignation to the YSRCP primary membership soon after returning to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media in Delhi after submitting his resignation, he asserted that his decision to quit politics was for personal reasons and there was no coercion or any undue influence.

Didn’t want to speak lies, so quitting politics: Vijayasai

“Even the Rajya Sabha Chairman asked the same, and I informed him that my decision to resign from the MP post and quit politics was voluntary, spontaneous, and there was no coercion, pressure, or undue influence,” he said.

He admitted that his resignation from the Rajya Sabha despite having three-and-a-half year tenure would be a blow to the YSRCP and benefit the NDA in the State as the former has only 11 MLAs. Vijayasai said he already informed his decision to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently in London, over the telephone, and though he was advised to reconsider it, he resigned. “There will be no more politics for me. I will focus on agriculture and horticulture, and give guest lectures to share my knowledge of the capital market and Parliament proceedings,” said the 67-year-old, who is a CA by profession, and also a national stock exchange member.