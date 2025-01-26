Vijayasai Reddy’s Rajya Sabha resignation accepted

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy quit politics as announced on Friday.
The MP submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, and it was accepted. He will submit his resignation to the YSRCP primary membership soon after returning to Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to the media in Delhi after submitting his resignation, he asserted that his decision to quit politics was for personal reasons and there was no coercion or any undue influence.
Didn’t want to speak lies, so quitting politics: Vijayasai
“Even the Rajya Sabha Chairman asked the same, and I informed him that my decision to resign from the MP post and quit politics was voluntary, spontaneous, and there was no coercion, pressure, or undue influence,” he said.
He admitted that his resignation from the Rajya Sabha despite having three-and-a-half year tenure would be a blow to the YSRCP and benefit the NDA in the State as the former has only 11 MLAs. Vijayasai said he already informed his decision to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently in London, over the telephone, and though he was advised to reconsider it, he resigned. “There will be no more politics for me. I will focus on agriculture and horticulture, and give guest lectures to share my knowledge of the capital market and Parliament proceedings,” said the 67-year-old, who is a CA by profession, and also a national stock exchange member.
Asked if his quitting the YSRCP will not be a loss to that party, he said even if 1,000 people like him quit, it will not make any difference. At the same time, Vijayasai said he would forever support the YS family. On being pressed for the real reason for quitting politics, Vijayasai said he did not want to speak lies, hence he is quitting politics. On Kakinada Seaports Limited and the allegations of KV Rao issue, Vijayasai dismissed them as baseless while maintaining that he was in no way related to it.
Responding to Vijayasai’s resignation, the YSRCP took to social media platform X, and posted, “Even though we do not approve your decision, we still respect your choice. You’ve been one of the pillars of strength for our party since its inception, standing with us through both tough times and triumphs. We respect your decision to step away from politics to pursue your passion for horticulture. Your contributions will always be cherished. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavors!”
At a press conference later in the day, CM N Chandrababu Naidu said the resignation of Vijayasai from the YSRCP is an internal matter of that party. “There is no answer from us regarding why their party members are leaving. If there is faith, they will stay; otherwise, they will look for new avenues. That reflects the situation of that party (YSRCP), I can say this only, and not comment further,” he said.
APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy said, “Vijayasai was a loyal lieutenant of Jagan, and his leaving the YSRCP is no small matter. Jagan has lost the trust of everyone, and Vijayasai should reveal the truth now.”