VIJAYAWADA: In a world-first initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched WhatsApp governance, offering 161 citizens’ services directly to the public through the platform.

At the launch of ‘Mana Mitra’ at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh stated that with WhatsApp governance, accessing public services will be as simple as texting a friend or a family member.

As part of phase one, 161 citizens’ services are now available under Mana Mitra, which has been launched in collaboration with Meta.

Lokesh further explained that 360 more services will be added in the second phase. The services will cover six key categories: electricity bill payments, revenue services, municipal services, grievance redressal, and booking for temple darshan/seva and bus tickets.

Lokesh observed, “This first-of-its-kind chatbot symbolises our vision for a digitally inclusive Andhra Pradesh, where citizens can book bus tickets, plan temple visits, and obtain certificates — all on WhatsApp.”

“This initiative, in partnership with Meta, makes accessing government services as simple as chatting with a friend or family member. People will no longer need to run from pillar to post to access certificates and other government services,” he said.

Explaining the scale of the project, he noted, “Connecting 36 departments to WhatsApp governance is a complex task. In phase one, we are making 161 civil services available on the platform. In phase two, we plan to add 360 more. WhatsApp governance will serve as a bridge between the government and the people, ensuring real-time delivery of certificates and services.”

Lokesh stressed that there would be no room for fake certificates in the system. “Every certificate provided will feature a special QR code for authenticity verification. We are also planning to integrate blockchain technology soon. In the second phase, we will incorporate AI bots and voice functionalities,” he added.