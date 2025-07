VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Amaravati into India’s first Quantum Valley, dubbing it the second chapter of his technological revolution. The announcement came at the Amaravati Quantum Valley National Workshop in Vijayawada, attended by global experts, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The state government announced the establishment of the Quantum Valley Park in Capital city Amaravati, a pioneering initiative being developed in collaboration with IBM, TCS, and L&T. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a startup exhibition, showcasing innovations in quantum computing and allied technologies.

Operational from January 1, 2026, the Amaravati Quantum Valley is envisioned as a complete ecosystem for real-time applications in governance, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, and pharma. Naidu also launched the ‘Amaravati Quantum Declaration,’ outlining India’s strategy for advancing quantum and deep-tech technologies. Back in the 90s, we built Hi-Tech City in Hyderabad when my son Lokesh was in Class 7. Now, he’s leading the next wave, Quantum,” Naidu said. “We had to fight to deregulate telecom. Today, mobiles are more essential than food. Quantum is the next frontier, not just for adoption, but for leadership.”

He said that technology and knowledge are the new tools of power. “War is outdated. India must lead with collaboration and brainpower. Amaravati will be our launchpad for a global quantum footprint.”

Naidu announced that the IBM 156-qubit Quantum System-2 will be installed in Amaravati in partnership with TCS, L&T, IITs, and Tokyo University.