MLAs indisciplined, Andhra CM Naidu's patience wears thin

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the conduct of some party MLAs, sources say the leaders in question continue to test the patience of the leadership through their alleged involvement in sand, liquor, and other irregularities.

As the coalition government completed one year in office, internal and external surveys reportedly indicated that while people are broadly satisfied with the government’s performance, many are dissatisfied with the behaviour of individual MLAs in several constituencies.

Naidu, who has gathered feedback from multiple sources, has repeatedly cautioned legislators against distancing themselves from the public or engaging in unethical practices. He has warned that those who fail to follow party discipline may be removed.