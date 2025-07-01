MLAs indisciplined, Andhra CM Naidu's patience wears thin

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the conduct of some party MLAs, sources say the leaders in question continue to test the patience of the leadership through their alleged involvement in sand, liquor, and other irregularities.
As the coalition government completed one year in office, internal and external surveys reportedly indicated that while people are broadly satisfied with the government’s performance, many are dissatisfied with the behaviour of individual MLAs in several constituencies.
Naidu, who has gathered feedback from multiple sources, has repeatedly cautioned legislators against distancing themselves from the public or engaging in unethical practices. He has warned that those who fail to follow party discipline may be removed.
According to party sources, surveys conducted through IVRS and other methods revealed public appreciation for the government’s welfare and development initiatives, but concern over the actions of certain legislators.
“Naidu is determined to maintain public trust ahead of the 2029 elections,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE. “Although the polls are four years away, he has already started evaluating their conduct and warning those who deviate from the party line.”
Most of the MLAs were elected for the first time in 2024, and Naidu has been advising them to stay connected with constituents and maintain clean records. “Some MLAs, unsure of their future electoral prospects, are misusing their current positions,” the leader added. “Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is collecting evidence and warning such MLAs that disciplinary action, including denial of tickets, is a real possibility,” the senior leader told TNIE.