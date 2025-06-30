If you don’t perform, I will say goodbye: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming for a splendid performance in the 2029 general elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned that underperforming leaders will be shown the door.
He said preparations for the upcoming elections are in full swing, with a meticulous countdown of years, months, days and even hours. He also cautioned against unnecessary foreign visits by TDP leaders, warning that such actions will lead to swift removal. Though it was said in a lighter vein, the message was loud and clear.
Marking the completion of the first year of the TDP-led NDA government, and the start of the second year, Naidu directed party leaders to actively take part in the door-to-door outreach programme for a month to better connect with the people.
‘Tough decision will follow if there is no change’
Speaking at a meeting of ministers, MLAs, MPs, and observers at the TDP central office on Sunday, Naidu said the month-long door-to-door campaign should highlight the NDA government’s achievements on welfare and development fronts in the last one year. The campaign, involving all party ranks, aims to strengthen public trust while countering opposition conspiracies, he said.
Naidu urged leaders to transparently communicate the government’s accomplishments, and explain the reasons for delay in some promised initiatives. “We have done a significant work, but we should take it to the people, and expose opposition evil tactics,” he said, recalling the 2024 elections where the TDP-led coalition achieved 94% strike rate. “Accessibility is the key. Being available to the public earns their support,” he asserted.
Reflecting on the 2014-19 tenure, Naidu cautioned against past mistakes, such as failing to counter opposition propaganda. He cited the 2019 elections, where misinformation about YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder misled voters. “The opposition fabricated false narratives, claiming it was a heart attack when it was a brutal murder. We should explain our achievements, and their conspiracies clearly,” he said.
Naidu revealed he is conducting multiple surveys to monitor MPs, MLAs, and grassroots governance. “I am tracking real-time performance, and public engagement,” he said, emphasising rewards for dedicated leaders, while warning that even political heirs must prove their worth. “If you don’t perform, I’ll say goodbye,” he asserted, citing K Ram Mohan Naidu’s rise to the level of Union Minister as an example of earned success.
Naidu announced one-on-one meetings with MLAs to review performance, and offer corrective suggestions. “I will listen, implement feasible ideas, and give time to improve. But if there’s no change, tough decisions will follow,” he said, extending this accountability to his own constituency.
Naidu criticised the opposition’s reliance on cash distribution, noting, “Accessibility and goodwill win votes, not money,” he averred. Highlighting the NDA achievements, he noted that Andhra Pradesh provides pensions to 64 lakh beneficiaries (Rs 34,000 crore annually), supports people with schemes like Matsyakara Bharosa (Rs 250 crore), and offers three free gas cylinders under Deepam 2.0.
The government had issued Mega DSC notification for 16,347 teacher posts, established 204 Anna Canteens (meals at Rs 5), and plans to implement free bus travel for women from August 15. Investment agreements worth Rs 9.34 lakh crore are expected to create 8.5 lakh jobs, with companies like TCS, Google, and ArcelorMittal setting up operations in the State,” he highlighted.
Major development projects include Amaravati (Rs 15,000 crore Central aid), Polavaram (set for completion in 18 months), and industrial parks at Kopparthi and Orvakal. He accused the opposition of obstructing progress, from blocking Amaravati loans to spreading falsehood about mining. “They rely on media to manipulate narratives. We must prioritise public safety and counter their tactics,” he said.
Naidu urged leaders to work smartly, leveraging technology like quantum computing, where AP is pioneering a Quantum Valley. He concluded by emphasising ethical politics, and Central support for the State development.