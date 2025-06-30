If you don’t perform, I will say goodbye: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming for a splendid performance in the 2029 general elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned that underperforming leaders will be shown the door.

He said preparations for the upcoming elections are in full swing, with a meticulous countdown of years, months, days and even hours. He also cautioned against unnecessary foreign visits by TDP leaders, warning that such actions will lead to swift removal. Though it was said in a lighter vein, the message was loud and clear.

Marking the completion of the first year of the TDP-led NDA government, and the start of the second year, Naidu directed party leaders to actively take part in the door-to-door outreach programme for a month to better connect with the people.