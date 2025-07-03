Singaiah’s wife suspects foul play, seeks fair probe into rally death case

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the family members of Cheeli Singaiah, who tragically lost his life during Jagan’s recent visit to Rentapalla in Palnadu district.

Singaiah’s wife Lourdu Mary, his sons, and other family members visited the YSRCP central office to meet Jagan on Wednesday. Offering his deepest condolences, Jagan assured them that the YSRCP would continue to stand by their family in this difficult time. The YSRCP has already extended financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family as immediate relief.

Mary made serious allegation of foul play in her husband’s death during a media interaction after meeting the YSRCP president. Mary recounted that she and Singaiah visited Jagan during his local tour. Despite minor injuries in the mishap, and coherent communication on the way to hospital, where he provided personal details, Singaiah died mysteriously, she said.