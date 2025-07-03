Singaiah’s wife suspects foul play, seeks fair probe into rally death case

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the family members of Cheeli Singaiah, who tragically lost his life during Jagan’s recent visit to Rentapalla in Palnadu district.
Singaiah’s wife Lourdu Mary, his sons, and other family members visited the YSRCP central office to meet Jagan on Wednesday. Offering his deepest condolences, Jagan assured them that the YSRCP would continue to stand by their family in this difficult time. The YSRCP has already extended financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family as immediate relief.
Mary made serious allegation of foul play in her husband’s death during a media interaction after meeting the YSRCP president. Mary recounted that she and Singaiah visited Jagan during his local tour. Despite minor injuries in the mishap, and coherent communication on the way to hospital, where he provided personal details, Singaiah died mysteriously, she said.
Mary suspected irregularities during Singaiah’s ambulance transfer, noting delay despite YSRCP activists offering speedy shifting. She alleged that some individuals claiming to be representing HRD Minister N Lokesh pressured her family to sign documents. Expressing faith in Jagan’s support, demanded a transparent probe to unravel the truth behind her husband’s death.
‘It was a heart attack’
Papasani Venkata Jayavardhan Reddy, who hailed from Sattenapalli, tragically died of a heart attack during Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla. His family had also received a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh from the YSRCP. Jayavardhan’s parents Savitri and Bhaskar Reddy, along with his brother Manikantha Reddy, and family members, also met Jagan.
The family of Jayavardhan appealed to the media not to spread false reports about his death. They clarified that his death was due to a sudden heart attack caused by emotional excitement and not anyone’s fault.