Andhra gets full fertiliser quota for Kharif

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Agriculture has refuted claims of reduced fertiliser supply by the Centre, confirming that the State received its full allocation for the current Kharif season.

Director of Agriculture S Dilli Rao said that 16.76 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fertilisers were allocated, of which 5.64 LMT had been delivered by the end of June. Distribution is ongoing through private and cooperative channels to ensure availability for farmers. Rao termed social media reports alleging supply cuts as baseless and urged farmers not to panic or fall for misinformation.

As of July 9, the State had 8.73 LMT of stock, including 3.07 LMT of urea, 0.86 LMT of DAP, 0.57 LMT of MOP, 0.59 LMT of SSP, and 3.63 LMT of complex fertilisers. These are available at Rythu Seva Kendras, MARKFED godowns, cooperative societies, and retail outlets. Rao promoted sustainable farming practices, encouraging the use of organic and bio-fertilisers, green manure, nano-fertilisers, and pulse-based cropping to enhance soil health and cut costs.