Andhra Health Minister warns of AMR crisis, calls for urgent action

VIJAYAWADA: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday sounded an alarm over the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), warning it could cause 4 crore deaths globally by 2050 if left unchecked.
Speaking at a symposium on ‘Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness and Medical Responsibility’ organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh Chapter at GMCANA in Guntur, the minister stressed the urgent need for action.
Reflecting on his journey from a non-medical background to serving as Health Minister, Yadav said his growing awareness of issues like AMR has been both sobering and motivating. He expressed concern over widespread self-medication, unregulated antibiotic use, and poor public awareness. “Only seven Indian States have AMR action plans. This is a silent but escalating health emergency,” he said.
The minister urged doctors to avoid irrational prescriptions and promote awareness. He also emphasised the importance of strong drug control enforcement, research on new antibiotics, and preventive efforts like improved hygiene and safe drinking water.
Recalling the impact of the movie Prema during his college days, Yadav said it made him more emotionally aware of the consequences of AMR.
“AMR is not just a medical challenge, it’s a social and economic time bomb,” Satya Kumar added.
The Health minister pledged to make Andhra Pradesh a model state through robust campaigns and the enforcement of medical guidelines.
The event was attended by IMA AP Chapter President Dr Nandakishore, AP Medical Council Chairman Dr Srihari, Dr PS Rao, Dr Subhash Chandrabose, GGH Guntur Superintendent Dr Ramana Yasasvi, and others.