Andhra liquor scam: Mithun will come clean as it’s a false case, says YSRCP leader Peddireddy

TIRUPATI: Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of his son and Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy in the liquor scam case.

In a video released on Sunday, Peddireddy termed the arrest of Mithun Reddy vindictive politics. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh of making attempts to destabilise the opposition YSRCP in the State.

“The TDP-led NDA government has resorted to revenge politics against Mithun Reddy. In the past, he was falsely accused of assaulting an airport manager, and arrested. But that case did not stand the legal scrutiny. This case will also meet the same fate,” he said.

Mithun Reddy, a three-time MP, was falsely implicated in the liquor case because of his good relations with YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. “We have done nothing wrong. Mithun Reddy will emerge clean,” Peddireddy asserted.