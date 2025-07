VIJAYAWADA: Former CM and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be summoned by the probing agency for questioning to find the conclusion of money trail in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during his regime.

The preliminary chargesheet submitted to the ACB court Vijayawada by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday has corroborated the alleged role of YS Jagan, suspecting him as the recipient or final beneficiary in the money trail.

In the 305-page document submitted to the ACB court, the name of YS Jagan was mentioned three times and SIT officials substantiated through several witnesses that he (Jagan) used to receive an average amount of Rs 50-60 crore every month in the form of commissions from liquor distilleries.