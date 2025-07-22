Andhra CM, Deputy CM condole death of Achuthanandan

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders across party lines expressed their deep condolences over the demise of veteran Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, who passed away in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 101.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued a statement reflecting on Achuthanandan’s remarkable eight-decade political journey, describing it as a testament to his steadfast commitment to ideals and public service. Naidu offered his heartfelt sympathies, praying, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed profound grief and sadness on the passing of Achuthanandan, He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his profound grief, emphasising Achuthanandan’s lifelong dedication to the public. Recalling his roots in workers’ rights struggles, and his distinguished political career, Pawan Kalyan praised his modest lifestyle, which will linger in public memory. He too, prayed for the departed soul’s peace, saying, “May Shri V.S. Achuthanandan’s soul rest in peace.”

The CPM State Committee shared its sorrow, extending condolences to Achuthanandan’s family, and directing party units to lower the flag as a tribute. Highlighting his pivotal role in Kerala’s Communist movement since joining at the age 17, the committee noted Achuthanandan’s leadership in struggles, and tenure as the Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011, terming his death a significant blow to the party.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tribute, calling Achuthanandan’s demise a great loss to Kerala’s politics and people.