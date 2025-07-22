Andhra liquor scam: Mithun files petition in ACB court for home-cooked food, TV in his barrack

VIJAYAWADA: Rajampet YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy, who was arrested and remanded in the multi-crore liquor scam case, filed a petition in the ACB court in Vijayawada on Monday, seeking special facilities in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he is lodged.

He sought permission to get home-cooked food, access to medical care, and a TV in his barrack to watch Parliament proceedings. He mentioned that these provisions were necessary for him to discharge his duties as an MP.

Presenting the arguments, Mithun’s counsel brought the matter to the court notice that the prison authorities had failed to respond to the legal notice, and that the MP was forced to sleep on the floor. However, the SIT counsel informed the court that a bed was provided to the MP. To inquire further, the Administrative Officer of ACB court spoke to the jail superintendent regarding the matter. Taking a serious note, the judge directed the jail superintendent to appear in person before the court.

In response, the Jail Superintendent said a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) would be sent on behalf of the prisons department. The ACB court further directed the prison authorities to file a counter affidavit on Tuesday.