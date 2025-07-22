MP arrested in liquor scam with all evidence: HM Anitha

ANANTAPUR: YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy was arrested in the multi-crore liquor scam case with all evidence, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.
Speaking to the media at Gudibanda as part of her visit to Madakasira Assembly constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday, she made it clear that anyone will be arrested only if there is enough evidence.
The forest land and Madanapalle file burning cases involving former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy family are still being investigated, she said.
The Home Minister said three cybercrime police stations are currently functioning in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered the establishment of one cybercrime police station in each district. A target has been set to install one lakh CCTV cameras across the State to strengthen surveillance and curb crimes, she said.
Highlighting the one year rule of NDA government, she said Madakasira, which is the most backward segment, has received investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore.
Explaining the initiatives taken by the NDA government for the empowerment of women, she said about 1,500 women are employed in the garment unit of Indian Designs and Exports company in Madakasira. An Anganwadi type school was also set up for their children. The Chief Minister has laid emphasis on developing Rayalaseema industrially, besides focusing on irrigation. A solar park and a defence unit will come up in Madakasira, she added.