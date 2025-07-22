MP arrested in liquor scam with all evidence: HM Anitha

ANANTAPUR: YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy was arrested in the multi-crore liquor scam case with all evidence, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Speaking to the media at Gudibanda as part of her visit to Madakasira Assembly constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday, she made it clear that anyone will be arrested only if there is enough evidence.

The forest land and Madanapalle file burning cases involving former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy family are still being investigated, she said.