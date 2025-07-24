'Andhra Pradesh will be a magnet for global capital': CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed unwavering confidence in transforming the state into a global investment hub, unveiling ambitious plans to attract USD 120 billion in investments within the next year.

Speaking at the Investopia Global AP 2025 Summit in Vijayawada, organised by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Naidu outlined a strategic roadmap to position Andhra Pradesh as a prime destination for international investors.

The summit, a landmark event in strengthening economic ties between AP and the UAE, saw the participation of the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

A significant highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) and Investopia, marking a new chapter in bilateral economic collaboration.

Naidu emphasised AP’s strategic location on India’s eastern coast, serving as a vital link between northern and southern India.

He showcased the state’s immense potential in sectors such as oil and gas, food processing, mining, tourism, hospitality, and technology.

“Andhra Pradesh is open for business,” Naidu declared, assuring investors of a seamless process with his personal supervision to ensure swift project implementation. “Our policies are designed to make AP a magnet for global capital,” he added, inviting investors to tap into the state’s diverse industries.

Hosted at a private hotel in Vijayawada, the Investopia Global AP 2025 Summit underscored the growing synergy between AP and the UAE.

Naidu expressed gratitude to Minister Al Marri for choosing Vijayawada to host the event, recalling his invitation to the UAE minister during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The summit facilitated high-level discussions on investment opportunities, focusing on infrastructure, technology, and green energy initiatives.