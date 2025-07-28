AP to launch statewide survey of farm machinery for digital upgrade

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Agriculture, under the directives of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is set to launch a comprehensive village-level survey of agricultural machinery across the State.

The survey, to be completed by August 31, aims to assess the availability and utilisation of farming equipment to support tailored budget planning and resource allocation.

It will be conducted by agricultural assistants at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) and will cover machinery owned by individual farmers, institutions, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), and private entities, regardless of whether the equipment was purchased with subsidies or independently.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Agriculture Department Director S Dilli Rao said, “This survey will evaluate the availability of agricultural machinery at the village level, based on crop patterns and seasonal requirements. Moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach, it will enable us to design budget plans aligned with specific village needs.”

Key data points, including ownership, usage, and the condition of machinery, will be collected and integrated into the Farm Machinery Information System (FMIS) under the APAIMS 2.0 platform, developed by Wasserlabs. This digital integration will enhance planning, monitoring, and budget allocation processes.

Key objectives of the survey include creating a digital inventory of machinery at individual, institutional, and RSK levels; identifying equipment needs based on crop seasons and agro-climatic conditions; linking data with Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) for better utilisation; identifying idle machinery for redistribution; supporting policies like subsidised machinery distribution; integrating with central schemes such as SMAM and PM-Kisan; and collecting data on machinery used for land prep, water management, spraying, harvesting, and post-harvest activities.

The Director emphasised that the survey aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision to integrate data with the e-CHC platform, enabling farmers to book machinery through a user-friendly, Uber-like system.

The future Plans include integrating FMIS survey data with AI-based crop advisory systems, establishing real-time booking and payment tracking for CHC services, and promoting the expansion of drone-based spraying equipment.

Describing the initiative as a “futuristic digital agricultural plan,” Dilli Rao highlighted its role in optimising resource use and improving access to modern machinery for farmers.