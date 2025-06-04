Andhra govt drops appeal against acquittal in Tuni arson case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to proceed with an appeal against the acquittal of all accused in the high-profile Tuni arson case of 2016.

The case, registered as Crime No. 77/2016 at Tuni Police Station, involved charges under Sections 146, 147, 153, and 174(a) and (c) of the Railways Act. The VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court for Railways, Vijayawada, acquitted the accused in its judgment dated 1 May 2023.

Initially, the state government had issued orders (G.O.Rt.No.852 dated 2 June 2025) instructing the Public Prosecutor to file an appeal. However, following a review of the judgment, the decision was reversed. As per G.O.Rt.No.869 issued on 3 June 2025, the government has now decided not to pursue the appeal. The Public Prosecutor at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, has been directed to implement the new decision accordingly.