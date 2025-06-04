AP assembly panel recommends delinking health cards from ration cards to curb PDS rice misuse

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee has recommended the issuance of NTR Vaidya Seva health cards independently, without linking it to white ration cards, to prevent large-scale smuggling of PDS rice.

This was revealed by K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, Petitions Committee Chairman, and Deputy Assembly Speaker, during a press interaction on the Assembly premises on Tuesday.

Speaking alongside committee members Anakapalle MLA Konathala Ramakrishna and Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, he said the committee plans to submit its recommendations to the State government soon. The House Committee believes that the delinking of issuance of NTR Vaidya Seva health cards from white ration cards could significantly reduce the misuse of PDS rice.