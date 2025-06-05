People’s revolution ended tyrannical rule: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commemorated the first anniversary of the TDP-led NDA government’s landmark victory on June 4, 2024, describing it as a historic day in the State’s political landscape.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Naidu hailed the triumph as a ‘people’s revolution’ that ended what he termed ‘tyrannical and psycho-governance’, ushering in an era of freedom, peace, and democratic restoration for the State’s citizens.

The coalition, comprising the TDP, JSP and BJP, achieved a resounding victory in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Naidu credited the success to the relentless efforts of TDP’s ‘yellow soldiers’, JSP’s activists, and the support of BJP workers, whom he collectively referred to as ‘Kamal Nathas’. The coalition’s win, he noted, was a mandate to rebuild the State that had suffered under what he described as ‘governmental terrorism’.

Reflecting on the past year, Naidu emphasised his government’s commitment to fulfilling the people’s aspirations. “We have taken the mandate as a responsibility to reconstruct Andhra Pradesh,” he said, highlighting efforts to streamline governance, prioritise welfare initiatives, and accelerate development.