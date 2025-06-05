People’s revolution ended tyrannical rule: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commemorated the first anniversary of the TDP-led NDA government’s landmark victory on June 4, 2024, describing it as a historic day in the State’s political landscape.
In a heartfelt message shared on X, Naidu hailed the triumph as a ‘people’s revolution’ that ended what he termed ‘tyrannical and psycho-governance’, ushering in an era of freedom, peace, and democratic restoration for the State’s citizens.
The coalition, comprising the TDP, JSP and BJP, achieved a resounding victory in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Naidu credited the success to the relentless efforts of TDP’s ‘yellow soldiers’, JSP’s activists, and the support of BJP workers, whom he collectively referred to as ‘Kamal Nathas’. The coalition’s win, he noted, was a mandate to rebuild the State that had suffered under what he described as ‘governmental terrorism’.
Reflecting on the past year, Naidu emphasised his government’s commitment to fulfilling the people’s aspirations. “We have taken the mandate as a responsibility to reconstruct Andhra Pradesh,” he said, highlighting efforts to streamline governance, prioritise welfare initiatives, and accelerate development.
He expressed confidence in the State’s trajectory, asserting that his administration had successfully set Andhra Pradesh on a path of progress. Naidu also extended gratitude to the people of AP for their trust and support, symbolically bowing to them in appreciation. Looking ahead, he pledged to roll out numerous development and welfare programmes over the next four years, aiming to further transform the State.
He congratulated and thanked the workers and leaders of TDP, JSP and BJP for their unwavering fight against ‘destructive rulers’, which he said laid the foundation for the coalition’s success.
The post included two images, one featuring the election symbols of the three parties — lotus (BJP), bicycle (TDP), and glass tumbler (JSP) — interconnected in a circular design, symbolising unity; and another showing Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in a celebratory pose, reflecting the coalition’s camaraderie.
Naidu tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in his post, concluding with a rallying cry ‘Jai Andhra Pradesh... Jai Jai Andhra Pradesh!’