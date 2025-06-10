Andhra BJP leader slams Jagan’s silence on vile remarks against women

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP leader and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has strongly criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his silence over the derogatory remarks made against women of Amaravati during a debate aired on his vernacular TV news channel.

Speaking at the BJP office in Visakhapatnam on Monday, Bhanu Prakash said Jagan should tender a public apology.

“Despite offensive comments being made against women of Amaravati, the YSRCP chief has not responded. This silence is unacceptable,” he said, holding Jagan responsible for the row. “He is not just aware of it, but was part of the chain of events that led to the remarks,” the BJP leader said.

Referring to the broader political context, he remarked that Andhra Pradesh has slipped from 4th to 11th place in economic rankings during the YSRCP regime. “Jagan’s style of governance resembled that of a modern-day Tughlaq,” he observed. He further accused the previous regime of fostering a culture of lawlessness.

“The NDA government is now working to dismantle this rowdyism with a firm approach,” he said. He also cautioned against underestimating the resolve of Amaravati women. “Any attempt to provoke the women will have serious repercussions,” he said.

Vizag BJP Parliamentary constituency president MMN Parasurama Raju was present.