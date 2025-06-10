Former Andhra CM condemns arrest of journalist Kommineni

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the breakdown of democracy, and rule of law in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the State has now become a symbol of anarchy under the TDP-led NDA government.

Taking to X on Monday, Jagan remarked that democratic voices, intellectuals, and journalists are being silenced through fear, intimidation, and blatant misuse of power.

Jagan strongly condemned the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, calling it a peak act of political vendetta. He questioned the rationale behind the arrest of a moderator for remarks he never made, simply for hosting a debate. “In any discussion, diverse views are natural. Punishing the anchor for guests’ views is not only unjust but also dangerous,” he observed.

He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to divert public attention from the failures of his one-year rule, which include corruption and betrayal of electoral promises. Jagan reminded Naidu that power is temporary. “You were given five years. One year has already passed. The day will come soon when the people will demand answers for your misuse of power. What you sow today, will reap tomorrow,” he said.