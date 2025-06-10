Journalist Kommineni arrested over vile remarks on Amaravati women

VIJAYAWADA: Days after disparaging remarks made by political commentator VV Krishnamraju on a vernacular TV channel, owned by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife YS Bharathi, Thullur police arrested senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao (KSR) from his residence in the Journalists’ Colony in Hyderabad on Monday.

Following a complaint filed by Kambampati Sireesha, a resident of Rayapudi village, Thullur police registered a case under sections 79, 196(1), 353(2), 299, 356(2), 61(1)BNS, 67 ITA-2008, 3(1)(U), SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against political commentator VV Krishnamraju, KSR and the television channel’s management.

As part of the case proceedings, Thullur police arrested KSR from his residence and are likely to produce him in the Mangalagiri court on Tuesday morning.