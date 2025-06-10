Last rites of Maoist leader Sudhakar performed in Eluru, rich tributes paid

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The last rites of top Maoist leader Gautam alias T Sudhakar, who was killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on June 5, were performed on Monday at his native village Satyavolu, 20 km from Eluru district.

Acting on the appeal of his brother T Anandarao and sister-in-law, both State and Central authorities handed over Sudhakar’s body to the family.

Under the instructions given by the police, the relatives brought Sudhakar’s body from Bhadrachalam hospital to the village late Sunday night.

Several left party leaders and activists, including Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) leader Akkiraju Haragopal (alias Ramakrishna)’s wife Padmakka alias Sireesha, paid their respects.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following Sudhakar’s death.

Police made elaborate security arrangements in Satyavolu during the funeral.

Sudhakar, a prominent Maoist figure, was a native of the village and had been active in left-wing extremism for several years before being killed in the recent gunfight.