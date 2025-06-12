Aid from Centre to Andhra Pradesh unprecedented: Union MoS Bandi

TIRUPATI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar lauded the ‘Double Engine Government’ for bringing a ‘double bonanza’ to Andhra Pradesh. He asserted that the Centre is providing unprecedented funds for AP’s development, the highest among all States, to help it overcome the financial crisis.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Wednesday, Sanjay hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule as a ‘Golden Age’. He pointed out that India’s economy has grown from USD 2 trillion to USD 4 trillion under Modi, moving from 11th to 4th place globally in economic progress. He also emphasised significant strides in infrastructure, with a 500% increase in the road budget, modernisation of 1,300 railway stations, and the increase in the number of airports from 71 to 159.

Regarding Andhra Pradesh specifically, Sanjay said AP received over Rs 95,500 crore in tax and non-tax revenue for 2024-25, along with Rs 30,334 crore as special assistance. He noted that this financial aid is 263% higher than during the UPA regime.

He highlighted the Centre’s commitment to AP’s development, including projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore inaugurated by Modi in Visakhapatnam. He also cited the allocation of Rs 11,444 crore for the revival of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and the sanction of Rs 12,157 crore for Polavaram project.

“Modi’s 11-year rule is a historic journey from darkness to light, from despair to the realisation of hopes, and from corruption to wonderful governance,” he concluded.