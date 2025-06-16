Andhra’s dismal performance in NEET causes concern

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s dismal performance in the NEET 2025 results has triggered widespread concern, with the State contributing just 36,776 qualified candidates — a mere 2.79% of the 13.15 lakh qualifiers nationwide. This places AP among the lowest-performing large States in the country.
As per data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 59,219 students from Andhra Pradesh registered for NEET this year.
Of them, 57,934 appeared for the exam and only 36,776 cleared it. In stark contrast, Uttar Pradesh produced 1,70,684 qualifiers, Rajasthan 1,19,865, and Bihar 80,954 — numbers that dwarf Andhra Pradesh’s outcome.
The State’s share of national NEET qualifiers has seen a steady drop — from 4.89% in 2019 to 4.38% in 2020, further slipping to 4.06% in 2023, 3.33% in 2024, and now just 2.79% in 2025.
Amid this concerning trend, corporate educational institutions in the State have launched aggressive advertisement campaigns, promoting individual high scores while concealing national ranks. Experts call this a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.
“This is a blatant cover-up of systemic failures in an education system hijacked by corporate coaching centres,” said Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, Chairman of the YSRCP NTR District Doctors Wing.
“They celebrate a few high scores while ignoring the fact that the State’s overall performance is slipping year after year.”
This year, only five students from AP made it into the top 100 ranks nationally — down from seven in the top 50 in 2020 — and just one featured in the top 20. Parent associations are also sounding the alarm. S Narahari, State President of the Parent Association of AP, condemned the increasing commercialisation of education.
“Parents are being emotionally manipulated. Institutions highlight a few high scorers while most students are left behind. There’s a need for strict regulation and full transparency,” he said, also alleging that some schools falsely claim the same rankers and inflate category ranks as national ones.
Education observers stress the need to improve public school infrastructure, train teachers, and ensure affordable NEET preparation tools. Without urgent intervention, they warn, Andhra Pradesh may continue to lag in producing medical professionals.
The NEET 2025 results, many agree, are a wake-up call demanding structural reforms and serious government oversight of private education claims.