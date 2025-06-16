Andhra’s dismal performance in NEET causes concern

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s dismal performance in the NEET 2025 results has triggered widespread concern, with the State contributing just 36,776 qualified candidates — a mere 2.79% of the 13.15 lakh qualifiers nationwide. This places AP among the lowest-performing large States in the country.

As per data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 59,219 students from Andhra Pradesh registered for NEET this year.

Of them, 57,934 appeared for the exam and only 36,776 cleared it. In stark contrast, Uttar Pradesh produced 1,70,684 qualifiers, Rajasthan 1,19,865, and Bihar 80,954 — numbers that dwarf Andhra Pradesh’s outcome.

The State’s share of national NEET qualifiers has seen a steady drop — from 4.89% in 2019 to 4.38% in 2020, further slipping to 4.06% in 2023, 3.33% in 2024, and now just 2.79% in 2025.

Amid this concerning trend, corporate educational institutions in the State have launched aggressive advertisement campaigns, promoting individual high scores while concealing national ranks. Experts call this a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

“This is a blatant cover-up of systemic failures in an education system hijacked by corporate coaching centres,” said Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, Chairman of the YSRCP NTR District Doctors Wing.