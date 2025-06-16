CM Naidu, Min Lokesh laud Andhra Pradesh NEET toppers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT Minister extended warm congratulations to students from the Telugu States who secured top ranks in the NEET-UG 2025 examination.

Taking to X, they praised the hard work and excellence demonstrated by the young aspirants.

Naidu posted, “Hearty congratulations to all the medical students who passed NEET UG 2025. Well done! Students from both Telugu State have done exceedingly well. Kudos to Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar from Telangana for securing the 18th rank, and Darba Karthikram from AP for securing the 19th rank.”

Lokesh posted, “I congratulate six students from the State for securing ranks in the top 100 in the results of the national-level NEET UG exam for admissions to medical courses. My heartfelt congratulations to D Karthik Ram Kiriti (19th rank), K Mohita Sriram (56th), D Suryacharan (59th), P Avinash (64th), Y Sameer Kumar (70th), and T Shivamanideep (92nd).

In another post Lokesh said, “My Inspiration. My Mentor. My Guiding Light. My Boss. Happy Fathers’ Day Naana!”