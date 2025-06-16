Fishermen resume operations as 61-day ban ends in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the lifting of the 61-day annual fishing ban at midnight on June 14, fishermen across Krishna district resumed operations on Sunday morning, bringing back boats to sea in anticipation of a good fishing season.
The ban, enforced under the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, aims to conserve fish and shrimp during the breeding season and is lifted annually in mid-June.
According to the Fisheries Department, all 23 fish landing points — including the Gilakaladindi Fishing Harbour — in Kruthivennu, Machilipatnam, Koduru, and Nagayalanka mandals have come alive with activity.
Scenes of fish sales, marine species packaging, and eager seafood lovers marked the post-ban resumption.
However, despite the ban being lifted, not all boats ventured out immediately. Many fishermen are waiting for an auspicious time (Muhurtham) to begin operations, a tradition that involves performing special poojas to ensure a successful catch.
Only a few boats set sail on Sunday; the rest are expected to resume operations in the coming days. The district has a total of 2,270 active boats — 2,131 motorised, 73 non-motorised, and 66 mechanised — with around 13,789 fishermen currently active.
Fishermen and their families expressed relief and happiness after enduring financial hardships during the two-month ban.
Kokiligadda Nancharayya, a fisherman from Tallapalem, said he expects a productive season and plans to fish four days a week, earning up to Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 weekly if the catch is good. He plans to set out in the coming days.
To support the fishing community during the ban, the State government disbursed financial aid of Rs 20,000 per eligible fisherman under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme.
The scheme, launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Srikakulam during the third week of April, benefited 13,177 fishermen in Krishna district. The amount was credited directly to their accounts.
Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district Joint Director of Fisheries A Naga Raja confirmed all eligible fishermen received aid. “For those with mismatched bank or IFSC details, the amount has also been credited after correction,” he said.
He said the government is extending support, including a fuel subsidy of Rs 9 per litre — up to 300 litres for motorised boats and 3,000 litres for mechanised boats.
The Fisheries Department has also issued safety and protection guidelines to fishermen as they return to sea.