Fishermen resume operations as 61-day ban ends in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the lifting of the 61-day annual fishing ban at midnight on June 14, fishermen across Krishna district resumed operations on Sunday morning, bringing back boats to sea in anticipation of a good fishing season.

The ban, enforced under the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, aims to conserve fish and shrimp during the breeding season and is lifted annually in mid-June.

According to the Fisheries Department, all 23 fish landing points — including the Gilakaladindi Fishing Harbour — in Kruthivennu, Machilipatnam, Koduru, and Nagayalanka mandals have come alive with activity.

Scenes of fish sales, marine species packaging, and eager seafood lovers marked the post-ban resumption.

However, despite the ban being lifted, not all boats ventured out immediately. Many fishermen are waiting for an auspicious time (Muhurtham) to begin operations, a tradition that involves performing special poojas to ensure a successful catch.

Only a few boats set sail on Sunday; the rest are expected to resume operations in the coming days. The district has a total of 2,270 active boats — 2,131 motorised, 73 non-motorised, and 66 mechanised — with around 13,789 fishermen currently active.