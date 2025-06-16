Incorporate yoga into your daily life: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh

The Yogandhra initiative, running from May 21 to June 21, aims to engage at least two crore people through extensive yoga sessions across the State.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for widespread participation in the 11th International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam on June 21. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance as the chief guest, Naidu emphasised the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, urging people to incorporate yoga into their daily life for enhanced health and longevity.

Naidu’s appeal, shared via his X post, highlights the event’s significance, building on previous efforts to promote the global and cultural importance of yoga. The Vizag event, targeting five lakh participants, is set to be a historic celebration with Rs 25 crore allocated for preparations, and Rs 10 lakh people trained in yoga.

Naidu’s vision is to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in yoga practice, fostering a healthier community, and inspiring nationwide adoption.

