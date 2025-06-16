YSRCP incited violence at Podili, alleges Andhra Min Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathi strongly criticised the YSRCP for allegedly inciting violence during a protest in Podili, accusing the party of undermining peace and disrespecting women.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP central office on Sunday, he expressed outrage over reports of stones and slippers being thrown at women and police during a demonstration against the derogatory remarks made on a vernacular TV channel supporting the YSRCP.

Parthasarathi questioned the intentions behind YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Podili, where he claimed to support tobacco farmers. He pointed to banners with provocative slogans like ‘Come anyone, we’ll crush you’, suggesting the rally was more about creating chaos than addressing farmers’ issues.

“In a democracy, is this how protests are held?” he asked, alleging that the YSRCP orchestrated violence by engaging rowdies to disrupt the law and order.

He accused the YSRCP of neglecting farmers’ genuine concerns, such as fair prices for tobacco and cocoa, and instead resorting to destructive tactics. He urged Jagan to raise public issues in the Assembly rather than boycotting it for personal ambitions. “A responsible opposition engages in constructive debate, not vandalism,” he said, noting that the coalition government has prioritised farmers’ welfare.