Kuppam assault reflects inhumane governance: Former Andhra CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led NDA government, slamming Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over a disturbing incident at Narayanapuram village in Kuppam constituency.

Jagan accused the NDA government of failing to protect women, highlighting the alleged torture of a woman named Sirisha, who was tied to a tree by a TDP activist over an unpaid debt by her husband Thimmarayappa.

In a strongly worded post on X, the YSRCP chief questioned the safety and dignity of women under the NDA government, emphasising that the horrific event unfolded in Naidu’s home constituency.

He alleged that Sirisha’s children cried helplessly as the TDP activist showed no mercy, refusing to release her. Labelling it a direct result of the TDP’s ‘inhumane governance’, Jagan further flayed the ruling party for fostering a culture of violence, linking such atrocities to the controversial ‘Red Book’.

Jagan demanded that the government treat the incident with utmost seriousness, and take strict legal action against the perpetrators, calling for accountability amid what he described as a rising tide of injustices against women across the State.