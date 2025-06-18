Polavaram-Banakacherla project won’t affect interests of upstream states, including Telangana: Min Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Tuesday dismissed allegations from Telangana leaders regarding the Polavaram-Banakacherla project, asserting that it will not harm upstream States.

Addressing a press conference, he clarified that the project will utilise only surplus Godavari floodwater, ensuring no impact on allocated water share for upstream States like Telangana.

Making a PowerPoint presentation at the State Secretariat, he highlighted that 3,000 TMC of Godavari water flows unused into the Bay of Bengal annually, with peak flows reaching 50 lakh cusecs.

The Polavaram-Banakacherla project aims to divert this excess floodwater to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region. “We are only planning to use water that would otherwise go waste into the sea,” he asserted, reiterating that the project poses no threat to upstream States.

Responding to objections raised by Telangana Water Resources Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who recently urged the Centre to reject the project for allegedly violating the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award, and the AP Reorganisation Act, he called for introspection.