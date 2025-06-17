Telangana to convene all-party meeting on June 18 over controversial Godavari-Banakacherla project

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has announced a crucial meeting to be held on June 18, 2025 at the Secretariat, inviting all Members of Parliament (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) to discuss the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) project put forward by the Andhra Pradesh government. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will attend the meeting.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, who also serves as the BJP state president, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar have also been extended invitations to contribute their views.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Andhra Pradesh had submitted its proposal for the G-B project to the Ministries of Jal Shakti and Finance. “According to a preliminary study, the project appears to violate both the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal (GWDT) award of 1980 and the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014. The project, if implemented, would adversely impact the water rights of Telangana,” he reiterated.

The Minister further recalled that he had written to the Union Ministers of Finance and Jal Shakti on January 22, 2025, outlining Telangana’s objections. Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, in his response dated May 28, 2025, assured that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the G-B link scheme had not yet been submitted to the Central government. He added that once received, the project would be reviewed in accordance with existing tribunal awards, inter-state agreements, and APRA provisions.