Condolence visit turns tragic: Two die during Jagan’s Palnadu tour

GUNTUR: What began as a condolence visit by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Palnadu turned tragic, with two lives lost during a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rally held as part of his tour.

Ironically, Jagan was en route to Rentapalla to console the family of party leader K Naga Malleswar Rao, who died by suicide last year, a death that has come to symbolise the YSRCP’s post-election turbulence.

In the first incident, Chilli Singayya (53), a resident of Vengalayapalem, sustained fatal injuries after being run over by a Tata Safari near Etukuru on the Lalpuram highway.

According to police, he slipped while stepping forward to shower flowers near an Anjaneya Swamy statue and fell under a vehicle believed to be part of the unofficial convoy ahead of Jagan’s entourage.

Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle did not stop, and YSRCP supporters ignored the injured man, leaving him by the roadside.

He was later rushed to Guntur Government Hospital by local residents but succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate incident, 30-year-old Papasani Jayavardhan Reddy of Autonagar collapsed during a scuffle near the Sattenapalli clock tower and was declared dead at a local hospital.