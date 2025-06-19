Iran-Israel war: Helpline set up for Telugu people

GUNTUR: With rising military tensions between Iran and Israel, the AP government has ramped up its efforts to identify, locate and assist people from the State who may be stranded in conflict zones.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has set up a 24x7 control room and opened a special helpline to respond to the evolving situation and provide support to Non-Resident Telugus in affected regions.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said in a statement that the State is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian embassies. The APNRTS officials have contacted over 100 individuals of AP origin in Iran, who confirmed that they are safe.

Speaking to TNIE, APNRTS CEO Hemalatha Rani stated that while the exact number of AP migrants in Iran is still being verified, outreach efforts are underway. She said that APNRTS is following official advisories issued by the Indian embassies in Iran and Israel and sharing them via APNRTS social media platforms to ensure awareness among the migrant community.