Yoga crucial to student wellness: NTRUHS V-C

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the significance of integrating yoga into students’ daily routines, Dr P Chandrasekhar, Vice Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, highlighted yoga’s 5,000-year-old heritage and its relevance in modern life.

Addressing a yoga demonstration organized by the university in collaboration with medical students and staff on Wednesday, Dr Chandrasekhar said yoga enhances both physical and mental health. “Students should adopt yoga as a daily practice to maintain a healthy mind-body balance,” he stated.

He lauded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for launching a month-long yoga awareness campaign from May 21 to June 21, aimed at encouraging widespread public participation and promoting yoga’s health benefits.

Dr Chandrasekhar announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Naidu will participate in a landmark yoga event on June 21 at Visakhapatnam Beach, targeting a Guinness World Record with five lakh participants.

He noted that wellness-focused infrastructure is being developed on the university campus, including walking tracks and yoga spaces, to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Chairman of the Medical Council Dr Srihari Rao and other dignitaries participated in the event. The university reiterated its commitment to holistic health and wellness.