Sharmila, Manickam hit out at Former CM Jagan for YSRCP worker run over by car in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy and Congress leader Manickam Tagore fiercely criticised YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the tragic death of YSRCP worker Cheeli Singaiah (70).

The incident occurred near Etukuru village in Sattenapalli mandal on June 18, when Singaiah, attempting to offer flowers to Jagan, was fatally run over by a vehicle in the former CM’s convoy. Sharmila, in a strongly worded statement, called the incident ‘horrific’ and condemned Jagan’s ‘irresponsible behaviour’.

She highlighted that the vehicle, later confirmed by CCTV footage and social media videos to be Jagan’s, continued moving despite Singaiah falling under its wheels. “How could the convoy proceed without noticing a person underneath?” she questioned.

Sharmila also slammed Jagan for standing on the vehicle’s sideboard, waving to thousands, despite permission for only 100 attendees. “Who gave you the right to endanger lives for a political spectacle?” she demanded, questioning the purpose of the visit — a statue unveiling for someone who died by suicide after a betting loss.

She accused the TDP-led NDA government of negligence, alleging that police allowed a crowd far exceeding permitted limit, and failed to act. “Why did police cooperate, and why was the intelligence system dormant?” she asked

Manickam Tagore echoed Sharmila’s views on X, stating, “Human lives mean nothing to @YSJagan.” He described Singaiah’s death as a result of ‘arrogance and recklessness’, labelling Jagan’s actions as ‘criminal negligence’ for waving to supporters from the sideboard while disregarding safety.