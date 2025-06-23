Specially-abled students perform Yoga at Asha Jyoti Handicapped Welfare Society in Hanuman Junction

VIJAYAWADA: While lakhs participated in large-scale events across the country to mark International Yoga Day on Saturday, a deeply moving and inclusive celebration took place at Asha Jyoti Handicapped Welfare Society in Hanuman Junction, where around 70 mentally challenged children and adults showcased the true spirit of yoga.

Led by the organisation’s Secretary, Madhavi Mareedu, the participants — many of them orphans or raised by single parents — enthusiastically performed various yoga asanas.

Though living with physical and cognitive challenges, the students followed instructions with focus and joy, embodying the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for a healthier, inclusive India.

Speaking to TNIE, Madhavi Mareedu said, “We provide regular physiotherapy to our students, which has strengthened their bodies. That’s why even those with significant challenges could perform yoga with confidence. For them, yoga is not just therapy, it’s a path to dignity and independence.”

The celebration extended beyond movement — even students confined to wheelchairs participated by clapping, smiling, and joining in the spirit of unity.

Special Educator Gaddam Veera Swami highlighted yoga’s impact, saying, “It improves flexibility, strength, and balance, especially for individuals with challenges. It also boosts emotional well-being and self-confidence.”

Participants ranged from six-year-old children to adults over 30, each proving that yoga is not limited by physical ability but is a universal path to peace and empowerment.

The programme was supervised by Society President Venkata Swami Mareedu, with full participation from the staff, reinforcing the message that wellness, joy, and inclusion belong to all.