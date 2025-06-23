Yoga brings 3,00,105 people together in Vizag for Guinness Record

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam made headlines on June 21, 2025 as 3,00,105 participants came together along Beach Road to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest yoga lesson ever, organised by the Andhra Pradesh government to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day.

The Yogandhra initiative highlighted an extraordinary show of solidarity, with participants engaging in yoga sessions from 7 to 8 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who guided the event, commended the accomplishment in an X post on Sunday, saying, “Yoga brings people together, once again! Kudos to the people of Andhra Pradesh for their efforts in embedding yoga into their lives. The Yogandhra initiative and the Visakhapatnam event, which I joined, will continue to inspire many towards better health and well-being.”

This underscores Modi’s long-standing commitment to yoga, sparked by his 2014 UN proposal that launched International Yoga Day, with global participation soaring from 35,000 in 2015 to over 175 million in 2025, according to UNESCO statistics.

The Guinness World Records validated the achievement in an X post, declaring, “Today an incredible 3,00,105 participants took part in the largest yoga lesson ever, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. Participants can claim a digital certificate at (link).” This landmark event highlights yoga’s rising international prominence, even as recent geopolitical challenges, such as the Iran-Israel conflict on June 22, unfold.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the State’s remarkable feat of clinching the Guinness World Record for the largest yoga lesson in Visakhapatnam. With an astounding 3,00,105 participants, the event eclipsed the prior record of 1,47,952 set in Surat, Gujarat, in 2023.

In an X statement, Naidu shared his appreciation, saying, “This achievement belongs to every citizen of Andhra Pradesh. I thank everyone of you who made this possible. Your enthusiasm and dedication have been truly inspiring. This record shows what we can achieve when we unite with a purpose.”

The event, held to honour the 11th International Yoga Day, exemplified a powerful community effort led by the State. Naidu’s words emphasised the collective zeal that fuelled the success of Yogandhra, solidifying its status as a proud milestone for Andhra Pradesh.