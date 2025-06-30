Amaravati Quantum Valley workshop set to commence today

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Quantum Valley National Workshop is set to commence in Vijayawada on Monday, marking a major milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious push into quantum technology. The event will bring together stakeholders from the IT, pharma, and academic sectors to lay the foundation for the Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission, which aims to position the State as a global hub for quantum innovation.
The mission is structured in two phases: the first (2025–2027) will focus on infrastructure development, education, and pilot programmes, while the second (2027–2030) will drive commercialisation and exports. The Quantum Valley is set to be inaugurated in Amaravati on January 1, 2026.
The State government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore over five years for the development of Quantum Valley, aligning with India’s Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission launched in 2023.
The project is envisioned as a futuristic research and development zone, aiming to rival global institutions like Canada’s Institute for Quantum Computing and China’s quantum communication advancements.
Quantum computers differ fundamentally from classical machines by using qubits, which exploit superposition and entanglement to process data at unprecedented speed. The innovative technology promises transformative applications in national security, drug discovery, climate modelling, space research, banking, defence, and healthcare.
A curtain-raiser workshop held on June 25 in Vijayawada featured representatives from TCS and IBM.
Chief Minister’s Secretary PS Pradyumna underscored the transformative potential of quantum technology, while TCS advisor Prof. Anil Prabhakar highlighted its relevance in fields like cybersecurity and financial markets.
With partnerships already forming with tech giants like TCS and IBM, the Quantum Mission will also explore breakthroughs in electric vehicle battery tech and cryptography.