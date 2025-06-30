Amaravati Quantum Valley workshop set to commence today

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Quantum Valley National Workshop is set to commence in Vijayawada on Monday, marking a major milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious push into quantum technology. The event will bring together stakeholders from the IT, pharma, and academic sectors to lay the foundation for the Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission, which aims to position the State as a global hub for quantum innovation.

The mission is structured in two phases: the first (2025–2027) will focus on infrastructure development, education, and pilot programmes, while the second (2027–2030) will drive commercialisation and exports. The Quantum Valley is set to be inaugurated in Amaravati on January 1, 2026.

The State government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore over five years for the development of Quantum Valley, aligning with India’s Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission launched in 2023.