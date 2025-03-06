AP IT minister Lokesh lauds blind student Meghana for taking AP inter MPC exam digitally

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh lauded Meghana, the first 100% blind student in Andhra Pradesh to take the Intermediate MPC exam digitally, calling her story one of “sheer grit, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit.”
Tagging a TNIE article titled “In a first, blind student takes inter exam without scribe,” Lokesh praised Meghana’s determination and the precedent she set for inclusivity.
Responding on X, Lokesh highlighted the Board of Intermediate Education’s (BIE) initiative to promote digital exams for children with special needs, reducing reliance on scribes. “Meghana’s resolve to overcome barriers and embrace technology is truly inspiring. Kudos to the Intermediate Board for enabling her to chase her dreams on her own terms! Meghana, you are a trailblazer, and your journey will inspire many more,” he wrote.
Ram Kamal, Advisor for Inclusive Education, noted that since 2023, visually challenged, neurodiverse, and upper-body orthopedic students have used computers for exams, fostering inclusivity.
He thanked Minister Lokesh and TNIE for their support. “Meghana is on cloud nine after hearing from her hero, Lokesh. She is nothing short of a determined achiever,” he said.
TNIE had previously highlighted Meghana’s struggles, including her family’s initial reluctance to let her pursue MPC due to misconceptions.
Samagra Shiksha intervened, securing her admission to PM Shri ZPHS, Penamaluru. Expressing her joy, Meghana said, “I never expected Minister Nara Lokesh to hear about me. His words give me the power to dream big. I hope all blind students embrace technology to overcome barriers.”
Born into a farming family in a remote Sathya Sai district village, she faced skepticism, with villagers attributing her success to scribes.
Determined, she switched from Telugu to English medium, excelled in Class X exams, and silenced her critics. Initially discouraged from pursuing science, her parents relented after intervention by Ram Kamal and SPD Srinivasa Rao, securing her admission to PM Shri ZP Junior College, Penamaluru.