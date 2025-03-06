AP IT minister Lokesh lauds blind student Meghana for taking AP inter MPC exam digitally

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh lauded Meghana, the first 100% blind student in Andhra Pradesh to take the Intermediate MPC exam digitally, calling her story one of “sheer grit, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit.”

Tagging a TNIE article titled “In a first, blind student takes inter exam without scribe,” Lokesh praised Meghana’s determination and the precedent she set for inclusivity.

Responding on X, Lokesh highlighted the Board of Intermediate Education’s (BIE) initiative to promote digital exams for children with special needs, reducing reliance on scribes. “Meghana’s resolve to overcome barriers and embrace technology is truly inspiring. Kudos to the Intermediate Board for enabling her to chase her dreams on her own terms! Meghana, you are a trailblazer, and your journey will inspire many more,” he wrote.