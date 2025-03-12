Andhra Pradesh Tourism Land Policy announced

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued orders for the “Andhra Pradesh Tourism Land Allotment Policy 2024-2029,” detailing investment categories and land allotment terms under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024-29.

Micro projects have an investment of up to Rs 1 crore, small projects range from above Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore, medium projects range from above Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore, large projects require above Rs 50 crore and up to Rs 250 crore, mega projects range from Rs 250 crore to Rs 500 crore, and ultra-mega projects exceed Rs 500 crore.

For large, mega, and ultra-mega tourism projects, land will be allocated on a long-term lease of 66 years, extendable by another 33 years, or on a freehold basis depending on the project’s impact. MSME projects will receive a 33-year lease, extendable by another 33 years. Construction must be completed within two years for large projects, three years for mega projects, and four years for ultra-mega projects. MSME projects will be given 18 months.

Land allocation includes up to five acres for hotels, 15 for resorts, five to 25 acres for theme parks, 10 for MICE centres, and 150 acres for golf courses.