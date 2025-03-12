CRDA clears 59 tenders worth Rs 37,702.15 crore in Amaravati, works to begin soon

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting has cleared 59 tenders to take up infrastructure development works worth Rs 37,702.15 crore in the capital city of Amaravati. The works will be taken up soon after the approval of the State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on March 17.

Briefing the media on the CRDA decisions after the end of the meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) P Narayana said over 20,000 workers will take part in development works.

Tenders were invited for 73 works worth Rs 48,012 crore as the Cabinet had already cleared them. Of these, 59 work tenders worth Rs 37,702.15 crore were cleared by the CRDA. The Letter of Intent will be issued for the works soon. Of the total 59 works, 22 in the CRDA limits cost Rs 22,607.11 crore, while 37 other works under the purview of Amaravati Development Corporation Limited are worth Rs 15,095.04 crore, he explained.

Narayana said the CRDA meeting also cleared the land allotment to 31 organisations. The date has been extended for the change of location of the allotted lands to 11 others organisations. It accepted the proposal to change the location of land for two organisations.

The development of Amaravati Capital City is estimated to cost Rs 64,000 crore. However, taxes collected from the people will not be spent for the development of capital. Of the total extent of land acquired from farmers for the capital, the CRDA has an excess of 6,203 acres, and of it 1,900 acres will be allotted to various organisations, he elaborated.

The amount generated either by mortgaging or selling the surplus land will be used to construct the capital, he said.