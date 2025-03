VIJAYAWADA: In a surprising disclosure, former MP V Vijayasai Reddy revealed that he parted ways with the YSRCP after its president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed a lack of trust in him, accusing him of succumbing to temptations.

“I was deeply hurt, and left the YSRCP, conveying to Jagan that if he no longer valued me, there was no reason for me to stay in the party. Despite his request for me to remain, I declined. There’s no going back, no chance of Ghar Vapsi,” Vijayasai Reddy told the press outside the CID office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The former MP was summoned for questioning with regard to the alleged illegal transfer of shares of Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL) and Kakinada SEZ (KSEZ).

Vijayasai accused the coterie surrounding Jagan of leading him astray, warning that the YSRCP chief’s future could be grim unless he broke free from its influence. He said Vikranth Reddy, son of YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy, was the mastermind behind the KSPL deal, asserting that he was not involved in the matter.

He described his link with KV Rao as a mere acquaintance, denying any social, economic or political ties. Vijayasai cautioned that Jagan’s political survival depends on how he deals with this influential circle.