Andhra Pradesh to implement SC sub-classification

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet has given its nod to the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the report submitted by One Man Commission headed by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra on sub-classification of Scheduled Castes.

It is learnt that the Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Monday, approved the GoM’s recommendations to implement the SC sub-classification by taking State as a unit.

Though there was a proposal from the public representatives that it would be better to take the district as a unit for the purpose, the Cabinet had decided to consider the State as a unit for implementation of the SC categorisation, based on the 2011 census, and district as a unit after the completion of the 2026 census.