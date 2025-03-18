Chittoor police arrest two in TDP activist’s murder case

CHITTOOR : Chittoor police arrested A1 Venkataramana and A5 M Reddeppa Reddy for the murder of TDP activist K Ramakrishna in Krishnapuram village, Punganur, on March 15.

SP Manikanta Chandolu stated that the killing was politically motivated, linked to land encroachments and violent clashes in Punganur. Ramakrishna had opposed these activities, leading to tensions with YSRCP members.

On March 15, Venkataramana and his accomplices ambushed Ramakrishna’s son. When Ramakrishna intervened, he was fatally attacked. Police identified key suspects, including Reddeppa Reddy, a close associate of MLA P. Ramachandra Reddy. A special task force has been formed to apprehend absconding suspects.