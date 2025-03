RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The number of diarrhoea cases is declining, and the district administration has taken effective steps to curb the spread of disease, said East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi.

About 25 diarrhoea cases were reported in Gopalapuram mandal during the past two days, and the situation has come under control, she said.

Four more cases were reported on Monday, and they were admitted to hospital, while 20 patients were discharged after providing medical treatment at the community health centre. Nine patients are still undergoing treatment at the centre.

“There is no need to panic as the medical and health department is taking all precautionary measures. Ten special teams are inspecting the villages, and studying diarrhoea cases,” she said.