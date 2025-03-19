CID interrogates former YSRCP leader Posani, bail plea hearing on Wednesday

GUNTUR: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) police took actor and former YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali into custody for interrogation following the Guntur Civil Court’s approval of their petition. On Tuesday, CID officials escorted him from Guntur district jail, first conducting a medical examination at Guntur GGH Hospital before proceeding to the CID office for questioning.

Posani had previously made controversial remarks against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He also allegedly presented morphed images before the media, prompting complaints from leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party. Acting on these complaints, CID police registered a case against him and sought custody for further investigation.

After questioning, Posani was presented before the Guntur Prohibition and Excise Court. The judge inquired whether third-degree methods were used during interrogation, to which Posani responded that no such methods were employed and that his legal counsel was present.

Following the hearing, he was returned to Guntur Sub-Jail. His bail petition hearing has been postponed to Wednesday.