VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at harnessing technology for public welfare, the Andhra Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation to introduce cost-effective and scalable solutions across key sectors such as healthcare, education, medtech, and agriculture.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates.

The MoU formalises a strategic collaboration wherein the Gates Foundation will support implementation partners, co-identified with the Andhra Pradesh government, to drive targeted interventions within state-led programmes.

The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive health analytics and automated diagnostics. In agriculture, it will introduce AI-driven advisory platforms and satellite-based precision farming systems to enhance resource management and boost productivity.

Thanking the Gates Foundation for its support, the Chief Minister emphasised his government’s commitment to driving progress through innovation.

“Our partnership with the Gates Foundation can be a game-changer in advancing Andhra Pradesh’s development goals,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

“By integrating AI-driven governance, human capital development, and technological breakthroughs in healthcare, agriculture, and education, this MoU has the potential to deliver transformative outcomes — not just for Andhra Pradesh but as a scalable model for wider impact,” Naidu asserted.