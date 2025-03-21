AP CM Naidu backs Hindu-only staff at TTD, plans Venkateswara temples in all state capitals

Naidu noted that many villages in the state still lack temples dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, and his government is determined to bridge this gap. He announced plans to establish a dedicated trust to mobilize funds for constructing these temples in the respective villages.

The CM also announced that the Andhra Pradesh government plans to construct Venkateswara Swamy temples in all state capitals across India and in regions worldwide with a significant Hindu population worldwide. He said that letters would be sent to all state Chief Ministers seeking their cooperation for the initiative.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that all Seven Hills belong entirely to Lord Venkateswara and stressed that the sacred site must not be desecrated or used for commercial purposes.

Expressing his devotion to Lord Venkateswara, he said that he survived multiple targeted attacks due to the "Lord's immense power."

"I was targeted with 24 Claymore mines. Surviving such an attack was impossible, but I lived solely due to the divine grace of Lord Venkateswara. The fact that I survived such a massive explosion proves the Lord's immense power."

In an apparent reference to the previous YSRCP government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that permissions were granted to Mumtaz, Emaar, and Devlok hotels to establish commercial establishments on 35.32 acres of land near the Tirumala Hills. Announcing the revocation of these approvals, Naidu asserted that no commercial activities would be allowed in the vicinity of the sacred hills. He reiterated his commitment to preserving the sanctity of Tirumala and warned against any attempts to desecrate the area.

"I urge all Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees to take the lead in protecting the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara’s abode and to refrain from actions driven by personal interest," he said.