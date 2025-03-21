AP CM Naidu backs Hindu-only staff at TTD, plans Venkateswara temples in all state capitals

TIRUMALA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the Tirumala temple. He stated that individuals from other religions would be provided opportunities elsewhere, asserting that religious institutions should be staffed by followers of their respective faiths.
“People from other religions do not work in Christian and Muslim places of worship. Religious places of a particular faith should have only those belonging to that faith,” Naidu said.
Earlier in February, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had taken disciplinary action against 18 employees for allegedly practicing non-Hindu faiths while working under the temple body. They have been barred from attending all religious and spiritual events conducted by TTD. Among those facing action are two principals, a professor, lecturers, nurses, and other staff from TTD-run colleges, hospitals, and hostels. TTD officials stated that these employees had sworn an oath to follow Hindu practices but were found engaging in non-Hindu rituals, compromising the sanctity of the institution and the sentiments of devotees, as reported by TNIE.
On Friday, the Chief Minister, along with his family, visited the temple for darshan on the occasion of his grandson Devansh’s birthday. Following the visit, the family personally distributed food to devotees at the Anna Vitharana Kendram.
The Chief Minister recalled that the Anna Danam (food distribution) program was introduced during the tenure of the late N.T. Rama Rao, and the Prana Danam (life donation) was later introduced by the TDP to provide healthcare support.
"We have made it a tradition to serve food every year to the devotees at Tirumala on the occasion of the birthday of Devansh. It was the late N.T. Rama Rao who launched the Anna Danam at Tirumala, which is an august programme that will remain forever. I have launched the Prana Danam programme, and both these initiatives have been introduced for the service of both the Lord and humanity," Naidu said.
"As the third programme, we are planning the construction of temples, and the trust will be formed solely for the service of God," he added.
Naidu noted that many villages in the state still lack temples dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, and his government is determined to bridge this gap. He announced plans to establish a dedicated trust to mobilize funds for constructing these temples in the respective villages.
The CM also announced that the Andhra Pradesh government plans to construct Venkateswara Swamy temples in all state capitals across India and in regions worldwide with a significant Hindu population worldwide. He said that letters would be sent to all state Chief Ministers seeking their cooperation for the initiative.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed that all Seven Hills belong entirely to Lord Venkateswara and stressed that the sacred site must not be desecrated or used for commercial purposes.
The Chief Minister reasserted that all the Seven Hills are owned by the deity completely and reaffirmed that the" sacred place should not be desecrated or should not be used for commercial purposes."
Expressing his devotion to Lord Venkateswara, he said that he survived multiple targeted attacks due to the "Lord's immense power."
"I was targeted with 24 Claymore mines. Surviving such an attack was impossible, but I lived solely due to the divine grace of Lord Venkateswara. The fact that I survived such a massive explosion proves the Lord's immense power."
In an apparent reference to the previous YSRCP government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that permissions were granted to Mumtaz, Emaar, and Devlok hotels to establish commercial establishments on 35.32 acres of land near the Tirumala Hills. Announcing the revocation of these approvals, Naidu asserted that no commercial activities would be allowed in the vicinity of the sacred hills. He reiterated his commitment to preserving the sanctity of Tirumala and warned against any attempts to desecrate the area.
"I urge all Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees to take the lead in protecting the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara’s abode and to refrain from actions driven by personal interest," he said.