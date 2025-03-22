Local court grants bail to YSRCP leader Posani Murali

GUNTUR: Actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali was granted bail on Friday by a Guntur court in a case registered by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The court, which heard his bail petition on Wednesday, had reserved its verdict until Friday. Following another hearing, the court issued orders approving his bail, providing major relief to him. Posani, who was held as a remand prisoner at Guntur District Jail, had filed for bail through his lawyers in the CID court. With the court’s decision, his release from Guntur Jail is expected soon.

The YSRCP leader was arrested on February 26 by Rayachoti police at his residence in Hyderabad and later handed over to Andhra Pradesh police after informing Raidurgam police. Reports indicate that 19 cases have been registered against him across the State.

The complaints allege that Posani made provocative remarks inciting discord within the film industry regarding awards and inappropriate comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh, leading to multiple cases being filed.

Although he secured bail in some cases, he remained in judicial custody due to pending cases and High Court orders instructing compliance with 35(3) BNS, prolonging his imprisonment. With the latest bail order, his release is now imminent.