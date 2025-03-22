MRPS chief lauds Andhra Pradesh CM’s role in SC categorisation

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the passage of a resolution on the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) by the AP Legislative Assembly as a historic milestone, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga credited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his pivotal contributions in the achievement.

Highlighting that Naidu had first introduced the resolution on SC categorisation in 1997-98, Manda Krishna dedicated this success to those who lost their lives during the three-decade-long struggle. He asserted that the unanimous passage of resolutions on SC categorisation validated the justice of their cause.

Speaking to the media at the residence of TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah in Vijayawada on Friday, Manda Krishna Madiga hailed the Chief Minister for standing by justice despite facing immense pressure. He recalled Naidu’s assurance in favour of SC categorisation during an MRPS meeting in 1996 and commended his sincere efforts to fulfil that promise.